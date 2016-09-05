BIG (LUG) ANNOUNCEMENT!
Josh Strickland was joined by Lansing Lugnuts General Manager, Nick Grueser, and Lugnuts' lead play-by-play announcer, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, for the announcement.
Alessia Cara will headline Common Ground on Thursday July 6th!
MSU Federal Credit Union and 97.5 NOW FM are once again partnering to get two college grads set for the professional world!
Get the best music news, local alerts, weather coverage and traffic updates in the Lansing area with the new 97.5 NOW FM app...
Happy Birthday to you! Let's celebrate together!
The suspect is now lodged at the Clinton County Jail.
The first weekend of Spring! And it will bring warmer temps and more things to do outside in the Lansing-Area.
If you want to win STOMP tickets so you can see it at the Wharton Center next week, you'd better watch this video now!
So I know we all love lists but this one is interesting for anyone from Michigan as it ranks the safest places in the state.
It's almost ready, the new Chick-Fil-A in Okemos has been building up over the winter and its finally ready to open!
Listen for your chance to call in and tell me what random object I'm playing and you'll win tickets to see STOMP at the Wharton Center. Ring me at 517-363-2975.
This is another phone scam that has gone nationwide over the last few weeks, it's called the "Can you Hear Me" scam and it the title says it all.
It's starting to get more sunny and warmer and that means its time for ICE CREAM!
Have you seen Craig Lee Dennis, Jr.?
Be on the lookout for a dark blue 2000 Monte Carlo, license plate DKZ 4121.